Mauritius: Government Approves Proposed Migration and Development Policy

press release

GIS - 04 June. 2018: Government has agreed to the proposed Migration and Development Policy, prepared by a team of experts deputed by the European Union Delegation to Mauritius and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.

The Migration and Development Policy purports at setting out the strategic vision of Government in dealing with challenges and opportunities related to migration in a holistic and proactive manner. The overall goal, in line with Government Programme 2015-2019, is to maximise the positive outcomes and impact of migration for the socio-economic development of the Republic of Mauritius.

The formulation of the Policy framework has been driven by the current and future imperatives generated by globalisation, rapid transformation of economies and societies, external and internal factors, challenges and opportunities as well as international commitments taken to promote universal respect and observance of human rights and freedom for all.