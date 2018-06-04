4 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: M-Visa Service Set for Launch to Boost Digital Payments

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

CRDB Bank has partnered with Visa to launch mVisa, a QR code-based new mobile-payment service that enables customers to access funds at their bank accounts by using mobile phones.

With mVisa, consumers can directly access all of the funds in their bank accounts to pay merchants (person-to-merchant or P2M) or individuals (person-to-person or P2P).

The mVisa service will help customers make payments through their smartphones or feature phones by simply scanning the unique merchant QR code at merchant outlets.

The bank's Managing Director, Dr Charles Kimei (pictured) said they were finalising the launch of mVisa application to further ease digital payment and boost financial inclusion.

"This QR [Quick Response] code readable app will drive and ease further payment using phones," Dr Kimei said over the weekend during award giving ceremony for winners of Russia World Cup finals promotion campaign.

Visa General Manager for East Africa, Mr Sunny Walia said the partnership centred on "drive growth and accelerate" electronic payment in Tanzania.

"Tanzania is a key [Visa] market in East Africa... there a lot to do for Visa and CRDB in this area," Mr Walia said over the weekend during awarding ceremony for winners of Russia World Cup finals campaign.

He said the end goal was to accelerate financial inclusion in the country and reaching many via electronic payment technology.

"Visa is committed to supporting innovation and aspiring developers in the country," he said.

Visa is an American multinational financial services corporation, which facilitates electronic funds transfers in more than 200 countries and territories, most commonly through Visa-branded credit cards, gift cards and debit cards.

According to Global Findex, four people in 10 in developing economies have a mobile phone and internet access.

Global Findex data shows that about 1.1 billion unbanked adults worldwide-about two-thirds of all those without a bank account-have a mobile phone.

Tanzania

Maria and Consolata Never Parted Even in Death

What Tanzanians and the world at large didn't want to happen has finally happened. Two of what were perhaps the most… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.