Namibia: Taxi Associations to Discuss Fuel Increase

THE Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) yesterday said they will be joining the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) to discuss the proposed fuel increase this month.

Energy minister Tom Alweendo announced last week that the price of both petrol and diesel would go up by 60 cents a litre on Wednesday.

Nabta secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo told The Namibian yesterday that they will meet other stakeholders to discuss the implication of the fuel increase, and related issues.

He thus urged all those working in the public transport sector to be patient while the union reviews the fuel increase issue.

NTTU president Werner Januarie said they were planning to meet the transport ministry and request a review of the current taxi fares. Alweendo said the fuel increase was a result of the decision to adjust the Road Fund Administration levy by eight cents per litre from 122 cents per litre to 130 cents per litre on all controlled petroleum products. The minister said Namport also required funds for its operations, and increased tariffs for controlled petroleum products by N$2 from N$34 to N$36 per kilometre.

Alweendo further said the increase was also "due to demand speculation by oil traders and the continued cuts of oil supply by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries".

The results of the latest fuel price review indicate that the oil importers paid more than the prices set by the government to bring fuel products into the country.

"The final figures recorded are way above the prices set by the government, and these pricing under-recoveries are huge enough to trigger an upward adjustment in the local pump prices to create a balance between the government-determined prices and the oil market-determined prices," stated Alweendo.

A Windhoek taxi driver, who refused to be identified, said the fuel price increase comes at a time when most people were having financial difficulties.