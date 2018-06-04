Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Super Eagles Get Jersey Numbers for World Cup

The 23-man Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup have been assigned squad numbers. The captain, Mikel Obi, picked the No.10 jersey, made famous by Pele and Diego Maradona and famously sported by Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha for the Eagles.

The No. 4 jersey was assigned to the recuperating Wilfred Ndidi, and that jersey was made famous by the likes of the late Mudashiru Lawal, Stephen Keshi, and more recently the legendary Nwankwo Kanu.

Newly capped Crotone forward, Simeon Nwankwo, picked No.13, while Kelechi Iheanacho is going to sport the No.14, made famous by Johann Cruyff, and Daniel Amokachi.