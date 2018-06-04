Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Emmanuel Amuneke Gets Major FIFA Role for World Cup

Emmanuel Amuneke, who represented Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and scored two goals, has been named as part of the Technical Study Group that "will analyse the matches of FIFA's flagship event and evaluate statistical data using the latest technologies."

FIFA's website said, "All TSG experts have valuable World Cup experience either as coaches or players, including Carlos Alberto Parreira and Bora Milutinovic, the only two managers to have coached five teams at the competition.

"The TSG is under the umbrella of FIFA's Coaching & Player Development Department led by Branimir Ujevic, which will support the TSG throughout the tournament."

The group will be headed by 1994 World Cup-winning manager, Parreira and joined by Amuneke; Milutinovic, who coached Nigeria at France '98; former Italian defender, Allesandro Nesta; Scottish coach, Alex Roxburgh; and the Netherlands' scoring legend, Marco van Basten.

"In line with the 2018 FIFA World Cup regulations, the TSG will be responsible for deciding the following award winners:

1. adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Boots for the leading goal scorers (if two or more players score the same number of goals, the number of assists, as determined by the TSG members, will be decisive)

2. adidas Golden, Silver and Bronze Balls for the best players

3. adidas Golden Glove Award for the best goalkeeper

4. Young Player Award for the best player born on or after 1 January 1997

5. Fair Play Award (the TSG will determine the ranking at the end of the final competition)

A summary of the report from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil said, "The 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil was marked by top quality and attacking football, excellent players, and a positive general football philosophy.

"The teams' objectives were to score and win matches instead of trying not to lose or concede. This led to a glut of goals, 171 in total at an impressive average of 2.67 goals per match, which matched the record set in France in 1998."

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 with a match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.