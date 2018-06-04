Nigeria: Lagos Police to Begin Massive Arrest of Lawless Motorcycles Operators Riders

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said it had concluded plans to commence massive arrest of unlawful commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders from June 15.

Rising from a meeting held with the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal and commercial motorcycle unions, the police command said the new enforcement was coming in view of the unfortunate incident of May 30 whereby some okada riders, attempted to burn Ibeshe Police Post but ended up burning a police patrol vehicle stationed at a black spot in the town. A meeting was held to discuss the issue.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said the meeting, convened by the State Police Command was attended by different okada unions in the state, such as MOALS (Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos state) NAMORA (Nagari Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association ) and ORWA (Okada Riders Welfare Association).

He said during the meeting, held at the MD Abubakar Conference Hall of the Police Headquarters, the CP decried the attitude of some okada riders who attack members of the public or constituted authorities at the slightest disagreement.

He warned that the police would not only arrest unruly okada riders but ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

Oti said five resolutions were reached at the end of the meeting which would take effect from Friday, June 15.

According to him, from June 15, "Any motorcycle without licence plate number will be impounded;

"All commercial motorcycle operators are restricted from plying the highways and the bridges;

"Every commercial motorcycle operator must register with any of the approved unions for the purpose of accountability and easy identification.

"Every commercial motorcycle operator must wear an apron which must indicate the union he belongs and bear boldly, his identification number.

"A joint taskforce, comprising the police, the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and members of the motorcycle unions to oversee the implementation of the resolution reached and the enforcement of the Lagos State traffic laws."

He said the CP also charged members of the union to embark on massive enlightenment of their members before enforcement will begin on June 15, so that they don't run foul of the law.