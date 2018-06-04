Namibia: Teacher Arrested for Selling Cannabis

A TEACHER at the Monica Geingos Junior Secondary School at Otjiwarongo was arrested last Thursday for allegedly dealing in cannabis.

The 40-year-old woman and her 54-year-old male accomplice were arrested at their home in the Orwetoveni residential area at the town during a police operation.

The police spokesperson for the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, on Saturday told Nampa that 520 parcels of cannabis were found hidden in an outside toilet at the house.

"The cannabis, with an estimated street value of over N$18 000, was seized," she said.

Both suspects were charged with dealing in and/or possession of cannabis, and are expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court today.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested and their pickup impounded after they were found in possession of 19 bags of dried meat worth N$30 000 on the Outjo-Otjiwarongo road on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 27 and 32, could not account for the meat, and were arrested for illegal possession of stolen stock or livestock products.

Mbeha said Outjo police officers were carrying out a regular patrol in the early hours of Saturday morning when they stopped the pickup.

"There were five men in the vehicle, but three fled into the bushes shortly after the vehicle was stopped at around 04h20," she explained.

The suspects who are on the run are known to the police, and Mbeha urged them to hand themselves over to the police.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects might have camped in the area of Otjikondo on the Onamatanga road west of Outjo for a few days, where they are suspected to have slaughtered four cattle. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death at a bar at Mariental on Saturday.

Deputy chief inspector of the Hardap police's crime investigations unit, Simon Muhinda, told Nampa that the deceased has been identified as Fillipus Sheuyange.

He said between 01h00 and 01h30, a fight broke out in front of the bar, and two men were stabbed.

"Sheuyange died on the spot, while 33-year-old Joseph Lazarus is in a stable condition in the hospital," Muhinda said.

It is not known who stabbed them.

Sheuyange's next of kin have been informed of his death, and police investigations continue.

Muhinda further reported that a case of negligent, reckless and drunken driving was reported to the Aranos Police Station after a vehicle overturned around 23h00 on Friday in the New Extension residential area.

"The suspect drove a white Volkswagen Polo with Rehoboth registration plates, and his alcohol/blood level was excessive. He lost control of the vehicle and hit an electric pole, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof," he said.

The driver of the vehicle, who only has a learner's licence, was arrested.

