Abuja — The troops of 153 Task Battalion and the Cameroonian Defence Forces deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole have killed 10 Boko Haram terrorists at Ngelkona in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement yesterday, said troops encountered the insurgents last Saturday at about 11.30 a.m. while on a clearance patrol along Wulgo-Ngelkona general area. Chukwu said the terrorists, who were mounted horses, were overpowered by the troops in a fierce shoot out, as the gallant troops killed the insurgents and captured two AK 47 rifles from them.

He listed other items recovered from the insurgents include one Boko Haram flag, a set of bow and arrows, two mobile phones and one Cameroonian International Passport.

In a separate clearance operation, he said the troops of 82 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday in a night attack routed fleeing elements of Boko Haram insurgents at Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area.

During the attack, Chukwu said, troops killed one Boko Haram insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle, 41 rounds of locally fabricated ammunition and four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He said the recovered IEDs have been safely defused by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

In another operational encounter, the DAPR said troops of 27 Task Force Battalion of Operation Lafiya Dole, on a long range fighting patrol successfully conducted a raid operation on Boko Haram's camp in Yaridiri forest in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Chukwu noted that in the encounter with the insurgents during the raid, the superior fire power of the troops forced the insurgents to flee in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning a huge sum of money and several other items.

"The troops recovered three AK 47 rifle magazines, 21 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, a motorcycle and two mobile handsets. The troops also recovered the sum of N2, 208,000 from the hideout. Troops have destroyed the hideout in situ," he stated.

In a related development, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army Maiduguri, Brig-Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has advised troops deployed in Operation Last Hold against Boko Haram terrorists, to keep to the Rules of Engagement (RoE) while carrying out assigned task.

Biu gave the advice at the weekend, while addressing troops at Gemtillo, Maiduguri. He charged the troops to put in their best towards ending the Boko Haram terrorists menace.

The GOC said he was in the camp to motivate the troops and expressed delight with their state of morale.

He added that a lot has been achieved by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on ground, urging them to maintain the momentum.

Biu who was accompanied during the visit by some Principal Staff Officers of the Division, further advised the troops to shun any acts that would distract them from attaining their objective.