South Africa: This Local 17-Year-Old Rapper Is in Apple's New Artist Spotlight This Month

Young SA rapper The Big Hash knows that it's never too early to pursue your dreams.

The 17-year-old was born in Pretoria as Tshegetso Reabetswe Kungwane and soon changed his name to The Big Hash.

He recently released his EP called Life + Times of a Teenage Influence in March and it has already racked up over 170 000 streams.

Streaming service Apple Music has recognised the spectacular rise of this young artist and will showcase his music in the New Artist Spotlight in June, bringing his music not only to the African continent, but the entire world.

HERE'S WHAT BIG HASH HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE APPLE HONOUR:

"I have no words to describe this achievement right now, it's unbelievable to know that 9 months ago, no-one was even sure about what I wanted to do when I left school. And now to find myself being given The New Artist Spotlight for June on Apple Music, nine months later...it's one of the biggest honours in this growing career of mine."

MORE ABOUT APPLE'S NEW ARTIST SPOTLIGHT:

New Artist Spotlight is an artist development feature where a light is shone on a new South African artist each month, giving them four weeks of editorial support across the Apple Music ecosystem as a Hero artist, inclusion in the Mzansi Hits Room and key Apple Music playlists such as The A-List: South Africa, Best of the Week and more.

Previous South African artists to have benefited from the New Artist Spotlight include, Sun El-Musician, Thandi Ntuli, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Elandre, Sketchy Bongo, Amanda Black, Babes Wodumo, Sipho The Gift, Johnny Cradle, Tholwana, Lucy Kruger, Moonga K, Josh Kempen and Alice Phoebe Lou.

Source: Supplied