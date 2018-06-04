4 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: This Local 17-Year-Old Rapper Is in Apple's New Artist Spotlight This Month

Tagged:

Related Topics

Young SA rapper The Big Hash knows that it's never too early to pursue your dreams.

The 17-year-old was born in Pretoria as Tshegetso Reabetswe Kungwane and soon changed his name to The Big Hash.

He recently released his EP called Life + Times of a Teenage Influence in March and it has already racked up over 170 000 streams.

Streaming service Apple Music has recognised the spectacular rise of this young artist and will showcase his music in the New Artist Spotlight in June, bringing his music not only to the African continent, but the entire world.

HERE'S WHAT BIG HASH HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE APPLE HONOUR:

"I have no words to describe this achievement right now, it's unbelievable to know that 9 months ago, no-one was even sure about what I wanted to do when I left school. And now to find myself being given The New Artist Spotlight for June on Apple Music, nine months later...it's one of the biggest honours in this growing career of mine."

MORE ABOUT APPLE'S NEW ARTIST SPOTLIGHT:

New Artist Spotlight is an artist development feature where a light is shone on a new South African artist each month, giving them four weeks of editorial support across the Apple Music ecosystem as a Hero artist, inclusion in the Mzansi Hits Room and key Apple Music playlists such as The A-List: South Africa, Best of the Week and more.

Previous South African artists to have benefited from the New Artist Spotlight include, Sun El-Musician, Thandi Ntuli, Shekhinah, Shane Eagle, Elandre, Sketchy Bongo, Amanda Black, Babes Wodumo, Sipho The Gift, Johnny Cradle, Tholwana, Lucy Kruger, Moonga K, Josh Kempen and Alice Phoebe Lou.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

'No Plans' For Nuclear Deal Between Russia, South Africa - Energy Minister

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe has said that South Africa no longer has an arrangement to procure nuclear energy with… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.