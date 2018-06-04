Malawi: Mangochi MEC Office Appeals for Support Towards 2019 Polls

Mangochi — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) district office in Mangochi has appealed to the public sector in the district to support the commission with the means of transport in the May 2019 elections.

Mangochi District Elections Officer, Roderick Kazembe, made the appeal on Thursday when he briefed the District Executive Committee on the MEC Calendar of events highlighting that voters' registration exercise in the district would run from September 2 - 15.

Kazembe said the district experienced a lot of challenges during the 2014 tripartite elections, citing shortage of vehicles to ferry voter materials to polling centres which resulted in late delivery of the same to some centres.

"My appeal to all sectors that have vehicles is that they should support the process to ease the movement of voter materials to the centres," Kazembe appealed.

He described the forthcoming tripartite elections as unique, saying the electoral body would use National IDs for voter registration.

Kazembe, therefore, urged heads of department and civil society organizations in the district to help in sensitizing the general public on the new registration system.

"For those who do not have National IDs, the National Registration Bureau will open centres to register them so that they are not left out," Kazembe added.

Director of Planning and Development for Mangochi District Council, Enerst Kaphuka, hailed MEC in the district for bringing the issue out well ahead of the polls for thorough preparations.

He said the council would do everything possible to ensure that the challenges that were encountered in 2014 elections are not repeated.

Mangochi District has 12 constituencies and 34 wards of which 24 are under Mangochi District Council while 10 fall under Mangochi Town Council.