4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Willing to Strengthen Co-Operation With Belgium

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brussels — The co-operation between Angola and Belgium might to be strengthened following contacts between both countries' governments, in the ambit of the two-day official visit of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Kingdom of Belgium, which begins this Monday.

To the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, the bilateral co-operation will dominate the agenda of the Angolan Head of State.

Manuel Augusto, who spoke to the press on Sunday in Brussels, Belgium, highlighted that the Angolan President's agenda includes meetings with Belgian entrepreneurs, especially those operating in the diamonds area.

He also mentioned meetings with European Union (EU) officials, including the European Council head, Donald Tusk.

Politico-diplomatic relations between Angola and the Kingdom of Belgium kicked off in the year 1979.

Angola

Angolan President Reaffirms Aid to Stability in DRC

Angola will continue doing its best so as to assist the authorities and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.