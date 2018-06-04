Angola Willing to Strengthen Co-Operation With Belgium

Brussels — The co-operation between Angola and Belgium might to be strengthened following contacts between both countries' governments, in the ambit of the two-day official visit of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, to the Kingdom of Belgium, which begins this Monday.

To the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, the bilateral co-operation will dominate the agenda of the Angolan Head of State.

Manuel Augusto, who spoke to the press on Sunday in Brussels, Belgium, highlighted that the Angolan President's agenda includes meetings with Belgian entrepreneurs, especially those operating in the diamonds area.

He also mentioned meetings with European Union (EU) officials, including the European Council head, Donald Tusk.

Politico-diplomatic relations between Angola and the Kingdom of Belgium kicked off in the year 1979.