Angola and China to Relaunch Tourism Sector

Luanda — Angola and China Chamber of Commerce (CAC) signed on Friday June 1 this year in Luanda a partnership agreement with the Tourism Agency (Agência Sol Turismo), with help of Sol Bank, aimed at promoting the tourism sector in the country.

Speaking to Angop on Friday in Luanda, the president of Sol Bank, Coutinho Nobre Miguel, said that with this partnership, his institution intends to facilitate the acquisition of foreign exchange to cover the expenses of the Angolan businessmen who want to do business in China and promote national tourism, taking into account China's vast experience in this domain.

According to him, the agreement also aims at promoting trade relations between the two countries, taking into account the decline in business activity as a result of the current economic and financial crisis.

He pointed out that the decline in trade between the two countries particularly affects those commercial agents who intend to bring goods from China to Angola.

On his turn, the chairperson of the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce, Arnaldo Calado, said that the agreement will allow the strengthening of tourism in Angola, as the Chinese are a people with vast experience in the tourism sector, and easily adapt to the realities of other peoples, whether in the field of business or leisure.

The Angola / China Chamber of Commerce currently has 800 Angolan and 200 Chinese businessmen, with the intention of increasing the number to five thousand members in the coming years.

In 2017, trade between Angola and China grew 43.42% to 22.34 billion US dollars, with China having bought goods worth USD 20,47 million (up 45.08%) and having sold goods in the amount of 2.29 million US dollars (+ 30.45%), respectively.