Tanzania: Dodoma to Have New Referral Hospital

Dodoma — PLANS are underway to put up a new Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital in Nala area, which located on the outskirts of the city, a move that will help the public health facility to cope with growing population in the country's capital city.

This was disclosed here recently by Chairman of the Regional Hospital's Board, Ambassador Job Lusinde, pointing out that they have already acquired 50 acres of land for the mega project in the area.

"We are currently developing the hospital masterplan before inviting tenders for the construction project," said Chairman of the Board while responding to a question from the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile.

The Deputy Minister, who had paid visit to the hospital, demanded to know the future plans for the hospital basing on the current growing population in the wake of the government's shift to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

"The hospital should now develop a long-term plan in order to cope with the growing population in the region," said Dr Ndugulile. The Deputy Minister observed that while the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital remains as Zonal Referral Hospital, the Dodoma regional hospital should plan for expansion of its infrastructure to cope with the booming population.

On her part, Medical Officer In-Charge of the Hospital, Dr Carolina Damian, said the 420-bed health facility was facing a number of challenges.

She pointed out that the challenges include the presence of dilapidated buildings.

She informed the Deputy Minister that the hospital, which was established in the 1920s as a dispensary before being upgraded to regional referral hospital, serves about 1.2 million residents of Dodoma.

Dr Damian noted further that the hospital receives patients from Bahi and Chemba which have no district hospitals as well as Manyoni (Singida Region), Kiteto (Manyara Region) and Mtera (Iringa Region).

"The hospital serves between 300 and 500 outpatients a day and admits between 250 and 280 patients -- approximately," she said.