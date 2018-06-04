4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan President Reaffirms Aid to Stability in DRC

Luanda — Angola will continue doing its best so as to assist the authorities and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to live in harmony and a unique environment that prompts the development of this country.

This was said on Saturday by the Angolan president, Joaõ Lourenço, during an interview granted to the European TV broadcasting station of Euronews.

"DRC shares over 2,500 km border with Angola. For this reason, Angola is interested to have stability in this neighboring country", said the Angolan statesman.

To him, for varied reasons DRC is not fully capitalizing its potentials.

In DRC, there is an agreement between the government and opposition parties, mediated by the Catholic Church, which obliges the holding of free elections in December, as mutually agreed, as well as the exclusion of the current DRC president from running for the polls.

According to the Angolan President, what is expected is that the agreement is fulfilled, since the noncompliance of the deal could create political and social conflicts in the DRC territory, which would be unpleasant for Congolese people and the neighbouring countries.

This is not just concern of Angola, in general we are nine neighbouring countries with DRC and follow closely the development of this nation's situation, added the Angolan leader.

