Tanzania: Water Supply for Improvement

Dodoma — DODOMA Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DUWASA) will this month commence setting up water infrastructure in the envisaged seat of Government which will comprise three wards of Ihumwa, Buigiri and Mtumba on the outskirts of Dodoma City.

DUWASA's Managing Director, Engineer David Pallangyo, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the project worth 3.6bn/- will involve the construction of water pumping station and laying down of water pipelines.

"We're waiting for a permit from the Ministry of Water and Irrigation to enter into an agreement with a contractor who will implement the project," said the DUWASA's Managing Director.

Engineer Pallangyo said DUWASA will enter into an agreement with Oriental Construction Company Limited for five-month project, adding that the Drilling and Dam Construction Agency (DDCA) has started the work to drill water boreholes.

"Four out of seven water boreholes are complete at Ihumwa, which currently provides 70 per cent of the total water demand for the seat of the Government.

The water supply is projected to be 2.6 million litres a day in the area," he said. In another development, DUWASA has embarked on the project of prepaid water meter installation in the city.

According to Engineer Pallangyo, the installation of prepaid water meters would help DUWASA to improve revenue collection. He observed that delay of water bills clearance among customers was a major challenge for the authority.

Last month, DUWASA started to implement the Geographical Information System (GIS) in its water supply network in Dodoma City. The GIS applications will enable the entity to monitor its entire network of water supply pipelines in Dodoma City.

"The new technology will facilitate monitoring, evaluation and information-sharing and communication in our operations," said the DUWASA's boss in an interview with the 'Daily News'.

GIS is the system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse, manage and present geographical data.

It's a tool that allows users to create interactive queries (user created searches) and present the results of all the operations.