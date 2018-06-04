Nigeria: Suspected Herdsmen Kill Seven in Benue

Makurdi — Seven people have been reported killed in Tseadough, a village in Mbachom, Yaav Ward of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State as suspected Fulani militias invaded the settlement.

The entire settlement was also destroyed while several persons were injured and some were held captive

According to the Chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, Terdoo Nyor Kenti, the armed militia who stormed the village at about midnight while the people were asleep, opened fire and shot sporadically in all directions.

"Seven people were killed in the end, six others were injured while the herdsmen also went away with a woman after burning several houses in the area.

"We gathered that the attack which occurred early hours of yesterday has left several villagers moving out of the area and surrounding villages in droves for fear of another invasion by the attackers.

The council boss who disclosed that there was no prior problem between the villagers and the Fulani herdsmen wondered why the attackers would just come and swoop on his people without any provocation.

Other sources disclosed that the death toll has rising to 20 as more bodies are being discovered

The police command is yet to speak on the matter as calls put to the mobile phone of the State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, were not picked