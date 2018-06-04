South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Saddened By Child Deaths in Philippi Fire

Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the five minors who perished in a fire in Philippi, Cape Town.

News24 previously reported that police spokesperson Captain FC Vany Wyk confirmed that the boys aged 14, 13, 12 and one-year-old twins, had died in the blaze which broke out in Masiya informal settlement on Saturday morning.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the significance of these deaths in a statement.

"This tragedy touches and affects all of us as South Africans, especially as we mark Youth Month during which our nation's attention is focused on creating a better life for young people," Ramaphosa said.

"Since 1994, government has made significant strides in the development of human settlements but tragedies such as this remind all of us of the hard work yet to be done to ensure that there is housing, security and comfort for all South Africans."

The president said that the government is committed to assisting the affected families.

"My prayers and thoughts - and those of government and all South Africans - are directed to the families who have been affected by death and displacement at the Masiya settlement," he said.

Van Wyk said an inquest docket had been opened and was being investigated.

Source: News24