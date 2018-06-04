4 June 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tunisia Name Final World Cup Squad

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul has the final 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

The 23 players were decided after test matches against Portugal and Turkey (both ended 2-2) last week.

France-based Wahbi Khazri, who sat out of the two friendlies has been included in the squad after Maaloul receied assurance he will be fit for the Mundial.

The Carthage Eagles, making a fifth appearance at the World Cup are housed in Group G with Belgium, England and Panama.

The 2004 African champions open their campaign against England on 18 June in Volgograd, face Belgium five days later in Moscow before squaring Panama on 28 June in Saransk.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Batin, Saudi Arabia), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France)

Defenders: Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Siyam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Yessine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Oussama Haddai (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Ahly, Egypt)

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpelier, France), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahly, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chalali (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Khlil (Club Africain, Tunisia), Seifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Anice Badri (Esperance),

Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Sabeur Khalifa (Club Africain)

Tunisia

