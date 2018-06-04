4 June 2018

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Team of Mostly Seychellois Sailors Wins a Regatta That Was Part Race, Part Adventure

Tagged:

Related Topics

The team of ISPC/Mason's Travel composed mainly of Seychellois sailors won the fourth edition of the Seychelles Regatta sailing competition which started last Monday and ended on Saturday.

The skipper of the team, French Franck-Yves Escoffier, told the press at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening that the race was close and the experience was great.

"Despite it being a very tight race between sailors we managed to make a difference through the points accumulated throughout. We had a nice experience visiting several islands at the same time and that is a privilege in itself," said Escoffier.

He added that: "I was equipped with a good crew and a good boat for the competition and the weather was perfect. We had the wind needed to sail to the end."

The second prize went to an all-female boat -- 727 Sailsbag -- skippered by professional Swiss sailor Justine Mettraux.

Mettraux said that for a female crew, the team is happy to have finished in the second position.

"I have enjoyed every second of the race and the islands. My favourite has been the Fregate island which is untouched," said Mettraux. She added that she will "come back next year, but this time to win."

Nine boats with around 100 skippers and crew members took part in the 4th edition of the Seychelles Regatta held after a six-year break from the first three editions in 2009, 2010, and 2011.

The competition started at Eden Island, a reclaimed land on the eastern coast of Mahe, the main island. Each day sailors were able to visit different islands and for this edition, a few more islands were added to the itinerary.

The Regatta offered a balance of rigorous sailing and tourism by encouraging a discovery of the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Regis Elhaouel, general manager of 'Publi Voile' -- the main organiser of the event, thanked participants and sponsors for making the event a success.

He said that he had a memorable experience and hopes that next year will be much better with more islands added on the itinerary.

The chief executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board, Sherin Francis, told the participants that she hopes that their experience in the Seychelles' open ocean, "will not only provide you with lifelong memories but also serves to boost Seychelles reputation as a dream sailing and cruising destination."

Francis hopes that the sailing competition remains on Seychelles' calendar of events, with even more participants in future.

Seychelles

How the Elite Take Billions Offshore

From Cape Verde's white-sand beaches to Niger's vast deserts, West African countries are plundered by companies and… Read more »

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.