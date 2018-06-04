Mauritius: Ambassador of Norway to Mauritius Meets Prime Minister

press release

The Ambassador of Norway to Mauritius with residence in Maputo, Mozambique, Ms Anne Lene Dale, called on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the Ambassador highlighted that had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister in regards to the port call of the research vessel Dr Fridtjof Nansen in Mauritius. She underlined that several scientists from Mauritius will take part in the marine scientific research expedition that the Vessel is currently undertaking in the Mauritius/Seychelles Joint Management Area in the Mascarene Plateau Region.

Ambassador Anne Lene Dale indicated that the research vessel is a brand new boat and among one the most advanced research ships around the world. The objective of the project, she added, is to help African nations to do marine research.

She further underlined that oceans is the most important common issue that Norway and Mauritius share, adding that other avenues of cooperation include fisheries and investments to Africa through Mauritius, amongst others.

On its way to Mauritius, the Research Vessel will also carry out marine ecosystems surveys in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius.

Dr Fridtjof Nansen

The new fishery and oceanographic research vessel was delivered in January 2017 and launched in May 2017. It replaces an old vessel of the same name, which has been navigating the African coast since 1993, carrying out in-depth research in the marine ecosystems.

Dr Fridtjof Nansen features specialised laboratories, including a wet lab, also known as the fish lab, a plankton sampling lab, also called Benthos/Plankton lab, a dry lab for oceanographic studies and climate and seawater labs. To conduct marine research, the vessel is equipped with a spacious operation centre with offices and a library, a CTD lab with a 27m² CTD hangar and a 53m² main scientific hangar.