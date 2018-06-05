Nigeria: Army Rescues 58 Women Used As Sex Slaves By Boko Haram - Official

The Nigerian army on Monday said it rescued 58 women used as sex slaves by Boko Haram in Modu Kimeri, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Also rescued were 75 children and 15 men, it said.

Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri.

Mr Nwachukwu said the women were rescued by troops of 21 Brigade supported and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole.

"The troops rescued the hostages during an extensive Clearance Operation on Sunday 3 June, 2018, to rid the general area of Bama, Modu Kimeri and Gulumba Gana of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who had escaped from the ongoing troops' onslaught in the Lake Chad Islands and fringes of the northern borders of Borno State.

"The rescued hostages, comprising 15 men, 58 Women and 75 Children revealed during a joint profiling and interrogations by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and other security agencies, that the Boko Haram terrorists had sexually violated the females and used them as sex slaves," he said.

He said that two pregnant teenage girls were among the rescued persons.

"The rescued persons further disclosed that the men were not spared, as they were regularly engaged in forced labour while in the captivity of the terrorists.

"They will be promptly handed over to officials of Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp for welfare and administration,"he said.

According to him, troops have also successfully cleared adjoining villages including China, Sabon Gari-1, Sabon Gari-2, Sabon Gari-3 and Sabon Gari-4 villages. Other areas cleared by troops along the axis of operation are Nguzoduwa, Falla, Bulangala, Botori and Bula Matawa villages.

"Additionally, troops recovered 22 Dane guns, one toolbox used for fabricating local firearms, four Boko Haram flags, a motorcycle and one bow and 20 arrows.