4 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Cancel Summon to Saraki - Demand Written Explanation

Photo: Premium Times
Senate President Bukola Saraki.
By Samuel Ogundipe

Senate President Bukola Saraki would no longer need to appear before the police for questioning, the top lawmaker said on Monday.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Saraki said he now has a formal communication from the police, but it was not for him to appear but rather to answer questions bordering on the robbery in Offa, Kwara State, in April.

"Following my earlier tweet, I have received the letter from @PoliceNG. They are no longer asking me to appear at any station, but to respond in writing to the allegations within 48 hours -- which I plan to do," Mr Saraki said.

The announcement comes minutes after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met behind closed-doors with Mr Saraki and police chief, Ibrahim Idris, as well as the head of State Security Service, Lawal Daura, at the State House.

It also comes about four hours after Mr Saraki announced he was yet to get a police invite. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the senate president said he dispatched his security detail to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to ask the police for an invite when none came.

The police say some of the suspects in the Offa robbery confessed to being sponsored by Mr Saraki.

