The Ministry of Interior said on Monday afternoon that 30 of the inmates who escaped from the Minna Medium Security Prison on Sunday night have been re-arrested.

Earlier on Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police said 219 inmates escaped with 19 re-arrested. The police commissioner in Niger, Dibal Yakadi, said efforts were underway to apprehend the other 200 escapees.

Hours later, the interior ministry, in a statement by its spokesperson, Jibrin Ndace, said 30 inmates had been re-arrested.

According to Mr Ndace's statement, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, disclosed this after an on the spot assessment of the prison.

The minister, who revealed that the federal government is building 3000 capacity prison in each geopolitical zone and recruiting 6000 personnel, admitted that there were security lapses at Minna Prison.

"There are security gaps to be addressed in the prisons such as manpower, decongestion."

Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, called for more commitment to duties. He added that Niger State Government would work with federal government on prison reforms.

"I will like to appeal to public servants generally to take their jobs seriously. Niger State Government will collaborate with the federal government to improve infrastructure of prisons across the state."

In his comment, the Comptroller General of Prison, Jaafaru Ahmed, said an investigative panel has been set up to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the jailbreak.

Messrs Sani-Bello, Dambazau and Ahmed were accompanied by heads of security agencies in the state.

Other members of the delegation include members of Niger State Executive Council, top government officials from Ministry of Interior and senior officers from Nigerian Prison Service Headquarters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how on Sunday, at about 8 p.m., there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna Metropolis. The prison was reportedly attacked by armed persons who gained access after exchange of fire with prison officials. One prison official was killed in the incident.