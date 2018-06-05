Malawi: Martse Has Redone Mabala Song By Malawi's Music Icon Lucius Banda

There is a new life emerging in Malawian music with urban artist Martse taking on 'Mabala' - a popular and unfading song by Lucius Banda - a litany of atrocities of Kamuzu Banda's one party era that defined Banda's music career, recreating in a hip-hop version.

The 24-year-old Martse, real name Martin Nkhata, said he has redone Mabasa because the song's message still resonates with some realities today.

In Lucius' Mabala, artist says that nothing is permanent as it is only a matter of time for such things to come to an end.

"Inu mumati zizakhala choncho, mpakana liti abale... ." he questions the political establishment at the time.

And Martse's Mabala he sing: " mbuye mmene mudalitsa mayiko enawa, chonde musatipitilile. Maso tili nawo koma sitikuona, pakamwa tili napo koma ayi sitiku talker. Kukhululuka ndiye takhululuka koma mabala ndiwo akupweteka... "

The song produced by Tricky Beatz and AK on the Board features Pro Voice. It was officially released on May 30.

The Lilongwe-based musician, Martse's Mabala released as a single will be part of his debut album, Truth Only, which he said will be ready in August.

The Mwano hit-maker who also recreated Billy Kaunda's Mwapindulanji said sampling is part of the hip-hop culture and he is embracing it.

Lucius Banda said Martse followed the procedure to remake the song saying "amazing that the message is still relevant."