Soul Jah Love's love for dendera music seems deeper than his collaboration with Suluman Chimbetu titled "Nyuchi" could have proved.

The dancehall chanter has accepted a call for his second dendera duet and this time he is working with Suluman's cousin Tryson.

Tryson is collaborating with Soul Jah Love on a track to feature on the former's album titled "Kana Mazogara" that is set to be launched at the end of the month in the capital.

The dendera musician said he was happy to collaborate with the dancehall star.

"The song is likely to be a hit. Soul Jah Love is not new to the dendera fraternity as he collaborated with my brother Suluman Chimbetu on song 'Nyuchi' and fans loved it. We are already working on the song and he is doing his best," said Tryson.

He hailed the dancehall musician for being committed to working with different musicians in the country.

"He is one musician who is passionate about the industry. I am happy that he is determined to work with any musician in the country. He is easy to work with and has the talent," he said.

Soul Jah Love said he will not talk much about the song, but encouraged fans to wait for its release.

Tryson said his album is almost done. He is working with two producers, Munya Vhiyali and Oskid.

"We have mixed digital and live recording so as to come with different sounds. We have also managed to come up with short but meaningful songs," he said.

Chimbetu, whose last album "Ballon D'or" did not make much impact on the local market, believes he will strike the right chord with the upcoming release.

"As musicians there are times we misfire, but you always go back to the drawing board and come up with something different," he said.

"We want to keep working hard. We have set tough goals for ourselves this year and they have to be achieved."