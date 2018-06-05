Kenya: Tusker, Bandari Highlight FKF Shield Round Two

Nairobi — Two former champions, Tusker FC and Bandari will clash in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Shield second round slated for 23rd and 24th of June after the completion of the first round this weekend with most of the big guns progressing.

The clash between 2016 champions Tusker and their 2015 predecessors Bandari will be one of three other all-Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match ups with 2016 losing finalists Ulinzi Stars scheduled to take on Kakamega Homeboyz while last year's losing finalists Kariobangi Sharks play Wazito.

Tusker who have had a rough patch in the Kenyan Premier League with three losses on the trot made a resounding statement of winning their fourth domestic cup title with a 7-0 thrashing of Taita Taveta All Stars.

Bandari were on a trip to North Eastern Kenya where they made a statement of intent as well beating local side Berlin FC 3-1.

Defending champions AFC Leopards who were made to work before beating Shabana FC 2-1 in Kisumu will take on Rainforest in the second round, the Naivasha based club having been handed a walk over after Kenyan Premier League side Sony Sugar pulled out in the 11th hour.

Record champions Gor Mahia who started off with a 5-0 thrashing of SS Assad in Mombasa will take on Kenpoly in their round of 32 clash, the side having beaten Savannah Cement 3-0 to progress.

FKF Shield round of 32 fixtures:

Mwatate United v Ushuru, Bandari FC v Tusker FC, Leysa v KCB, Sofapaka v Baba Dogo United, Friendzone v Zetech University, Gor Mahia v Kenpoly, Kariobangi Sharks v Wazito FC, Ligi Ndogo v Balaji, Rainforest v AFC Leopards, Vegpro v Vihiga United, Kisumu All Stars v Riverplate, Police FC v Nzoia Sugar, Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz, Western Stima v Bidco, Posta Rangers v Kisumu Hot Stars, Bungoma SuperStars v Transfoc.

FKF Shield round of 64 results:

SS Assad 0 - 5 Gor Mahia (Mbaraki Complex, Msa), Friend Zone 1(3) - 1 (1) Naivas (Camp Toyoyo), Nanyuki Youth 0-6 Kariobangi Sharks (Nanyuki Stadium), Nakuru West Combined 1-2 Kenya Police (ASK Show Grounds), M.K.U Nakuru 0-4 Kisumu All Stars (ASK Show Grounds), Transmara Sugar 0-2 Posta Rangers (Enoosaen Grounds), Kisumu Hot Stars 2-1 Raiply (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Dero 0-7 Nzoia Sugar (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Riverplate 1-0 Nakuru All-Stars (Bukhungu Stadium), Kabras United 0-4 Bidco United (Bukhungu Stadium), Fortune Sacco 0-1 Mwatate United (Mikinduri Grounds), Ligi Ndogo 1(4)-1(3) Talanta (Hope Center), Balaji 2-1 Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo), Reunion 0-2 Sofapaka (Camp Toyoyo), Nyamira All-Stars 0-5 Vihiga United (Moi Stadium, Kisumu) Egerton University 0-2 Western Stima (Egerton Uni. Grounds), Nanyuki Allstars 0-2 KCB (Nanyuki Stadium), Nunguni Yulu 1-3 Ushuru (UNOA Sports Ground), Berlin 1-3 Bandari (Garissa TTC Grounds), Emmausians 0-5 Leysa (Mbaraki Sports Club), Taita Taveta All-Stars 0-7 Tusker (Taita Taveta University), Shabana 1-2 AFC Leopards (Moi Stadium), Baba Dogo United 2-1 Equity Bank (Baba Dogo Grounds), Kenpoly 3-0 Savannah Cement (Camp Toyoyo), Nairobi Water 0-3 Wazito (Camp Toyoyo), Vegpro 4-0 K.S.G (Karuturi Grounds), Rainforest 2-0 Sony Sugar (Karuturi Grounds), Bungoma Super Stars 3-1 ASEC (Sudi Stadium), Tandaza 0-1 Zetech University (Kabete Campus), Transfoc 2-1 Eldoret Youth (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale), Transmillan 0-3 Ulinzi Stars (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale).