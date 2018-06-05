Kenya: 'Double Double' Nkata Elated at KPL Return

Nairobi — He curved his name into the history books of Kenyan football when he led Tusker FC to their first ever league and domestic cup double in 2016 and in his return to Kenyan football after six months, Paul Nkata is determined to write some new history with Kakamega Homeboyz.

The Ugandan tactician, nicknamed 'double double' due to his feat in 2016 didn't have as much success as he would have wished for when he moved to Bandari at the start of the 2017 season and parted ways with the dockers, moving to Ugandan side URA.

He also left the side after less than six months in charge and was quickly snapped up by Homeboyz when they fired former Kenyan international Mike Mururi.

"I am glad to be back here and I hope we will have success. I have just take charge of the team and we are starting off with the Super Cup and after that we will look at what we can do in the league," Nkata said on Sunday.

He started off his tenure with a 3-1 win over Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) in the SportPesa Super Cup on Sunday in Nakuru and he hopes the positive start will spell success for the remainder of his one year contract.

Having beaten Yanga before with URA, Nkata says he wasn't surprised with the result and heaped praise on his boys for their positive attitude.

"I am happy with the boys and the result we got. Nobody expected that we can beat Yanga but it was all about the attitude. It was not news to me because I played Yanga sometime back and I knew if they used the same game plan, we would beat them," the coach noted.

On going all the way to the final he said;

"We will take our chances if they come. Football is all about chances and we will do our best," the coach added.

Meanwhile, Nkata believes that having four former Tusker players in his squad at Homeboyz will make his work easier as they understand his philosophy and work ethic.

Among the players who have re-united with the coach at Homeboyz include Allan Wanga, James Situma, Noah Wafula and George Mandela who was also with him during his stint at Muhoroni Youth.

"They know my philosophy and it will make it easy for me to work at the team. That's why there was a change when we played against Yanga. It wasn't exactly the kind of football that I want the team to play but we will change slowly by slowly," the coach added.