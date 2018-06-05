Maiduguri — The Executive Secretary of National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has said the Amnesty International (AI) allegations against Nigerian Armed Forces are not credible.

The AI in its recent report alleged that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole raped thousands of women and girls who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in liberated communities of Northeast. AI also alleged that soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents had killed many people who refused to be moved from liberated communities of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Ojukwu faulted AI's allegations on Monday, while fielding questions at a two-day workshop in Yola, Adamawa State. According to Ojukwu, allegations of human rights violation by the military were a heavy indictment that should be taken seriously if they are substantiated with facts and figures of violations.

He challenged AI to always verify its claims before making such indictment that was capable of causing havoc and apprehension in the country.

His words: "The allegation by Amnesty International is vague and lacks credibility."