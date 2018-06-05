Kenya: Heavy Rain, Floods to Hit Nairobi This Week in Latest Forecast

The Meteorological Department has warned city residents to be wary of heavy rains flooding between Monday and Wednesday.

The city will experience heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours for those three days that could result in flooding, the department said in it's latest forecast

"Residents in urban areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. Keep to safer grounds until the flooding subsides. Flood water may suddenly appear in places where it hasn't rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than it looks," read an advisory in part.

An earlier advisory by the department had indicated that Nairobi would experience mostly cloudy mornings, giving way to sunny afternoons.

Heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours expected from today afternoon to Wednesday in parts of Rift Valley, Northern and Central regions. #HeavyRain #Advisory pic.twitter.com/1Wy7vqFRRq

- Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) June 4, 2018