4 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Update - 2 Found Dead in Limpopo 'Murder-Suicide' Still Unidentified

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(File photo)

The identities of a man and woman whose bodies were found outside Groblersdal in Limpopo on Sunday morning are yet to be established.

Police say the motive behind the apparent murder and suicide was still under investigation.

Police were alerted to the scene after a passerby saw the body of a 37-year-old man hanging from a tree.

When officials arrived they found the body of a 22-year-old woman, who had bruises around her neck. They also discovered a four-month-old baby next to the bodies.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe told News24 that it was difficult to establish what had happened, but his team was hard at work to get to the bottom of it.

"The identities of the man and women have not yet been confirmed, but we are still trying to connect the dots to what really happened - and investigations are ongoing," Ngoepe said.

The baby had been placed into care.

"The baby is still with us, and we cannot yet confirm who the parents are, as we are awaiting results from forensic to confirm whether the deceased were the parents," Ngoepe added.

Source: News24

South Africa

Burning Tyres and Dodgy Ambulance Deals? Six Health Scandals You Might Have Missed

It's been a bumper year for trouble for the country's healthcare system and it's only June. Here's everything you might… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.