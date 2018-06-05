Kenya: 'Refreshed' MPs Vow to Slay Corruption Dragon

As the 349 lawmakers troop to the chambers on Tuesday afternoon after a month-long recess, questions abound on their role in fighting corruption.

Despite various committees churning out high octane reports, little has been implemented.

The Committee on Implementation, chaired by Narok North MP Moitalel ole Kenta, is supposed to follow up with relevant agencies to ensure resolutions are implemented.

While lawmakers say relevant departmental committee investigating corruption can only call for political culpability of those involved as other agencies such as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission handle the criminal liability, little has been achieved.

CRACK DOWN ON CORRUPTION

Buoyed by new faces at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Attorney-General's office and the DCI and backed by public anger, MPs say the country will get it right this time.

A majority of the lawmakers have expressed hope that the ongoing crackdown of corruption, coupled with the political goodwill, will bear fruit.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said for the war to be won, there has to be a will and determination from the country's leadership.

The Suba South lawmaker said the Judiciary needs to work with other arms of the government by speeding up cases "as this will deter looters from enjoying the wealth they acquired illegally".

"Corruption cases should have a timeline just like election petitions," Mr Mbadi said.

He added that there is need to strengthen the DCI in terms of resources.

"The EACC should just be given the role of public education," Mr Mbadi said.

SACK CORRUPT OFFICERS

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi said President Uhuru Kenyatta can only end corruption if he gets help from the public.

"The corrupt are the mighty and wealthy who can easily bribe their way out when a poorly paid officer is sent to arrest them," Mr Atandi said.

"Those getting into any public office know that corruption is illegal and what is expected from them, so the President just needs to sack the corrupt."

Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi said his short stint in the powerful panel has made him witness impunity and that key corruption players have become emboldened with time, "knowing that they can always get away with it".

"Given the evidently high threshold placed by the criminal justice system, convictions will not come easily. Coupled with the intricate networks that have been developed over the years to support this enterprise, other ways must be found to deal with corruption," he said.

"The surest way end corruption is to deal with it politically. The message must come from the top."

INSTITUTIONAL PROBLEMS

Manyatta MP John Muchiri urged the President to deal ruthlessly with corrupt State officials.

"He should talk less and act more," Mr Muchiri said.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo said the war on corruption cannot be won without political will.

"The President needs to warn people around him against engaging in corruption," she said.

Igembe South MP Maoka Maore said the problem has been at the Presidential level "but this time, we have a Head of State who wants to eradicate the vice".

"Countries have mafias but in Kenya, the mafia have the country. We have had institutional problems but with the new people at DCI, office of the DPP and the Attorney General, we will win this time," he said.

The MPs said the country has enough laws and institutions to fight corruption.