Nigeria: 7 of Nollywood's Most Bankable Actors

Richard Mofe Damijo

RMD is a veteran Nollywood actor who has starred in many blockbuster movies throughout his acting career not to mention a good number of endorsement deals from the biggest companies in the country. RMD is certainly on top of his game.

John Okafor

Since his role as Mr. Ibu in 2004, his acting career took off meanwhile the name, Mr. Ibu, stuck. His comedic touch to his roles has made him a household favourite. He is one of the biggest actors in Nollywood.

Desmond Elliot

Desmond Elliot has starred in and directed many Nollywood movies before venturing into politics back in 2014. But before politics, he was arguably one of Nollywood's most famous faces and still is. It's no wonder he made the list.

Nkem Owoh

Also known as Osuofia, Owoh has become one of the main faces in comedy in Nollywood since the 80s. His comical roles have taken him far and wide with many roles as well, making him one of Nollywood's most bankable actors.

Jim Iyke

Apart from being one of the industry's most sought actors, Jim Iyke also has a number of other ventures that have made him quite rich. From a water company to a clothing line, the businessman/actor has done very well for himself.

Ramsey Noah

Nollywood heartthrob Ramsey Noah also makes the list. Known as 'Nollywood's lover boy', Noah soared to fame from his romantic roles. Acting since 1993, he has established himself as an A list actor and made himself quite the fortune.

Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, son of veteran actor Peter Edochie, has starred in numerous Nollywood movies since his big break in 'Wind of Glory' alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot. His career has only soared since then and his bank account as well.