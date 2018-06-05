Mozambique: Corruption and Money-Laundering On Buchili's Agenda

Maputo — Nampula,(Mozambique), 4 Jun (AIM) - High levels of corruption and money laundering are at the top of the agenda of the three day visit to the northern Mozambican province of Nampula that Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili began on Monday.

The director of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), Ana Maria Gemo, who is also Buchili's spokesperson, told AIM that Nampula province "shows the largest number of cases opened in the area of corruption, economic and financial crimes, and particularly money laundering".

She added that, despite preventive actions taken by the bodies of the administration of justice, the situation was tending to worsen.

As an example, Gemo cited the fact that, in the first quarter of this year alone, corruption cases were opened against the managers of 22 schools in the province.

"Measures are being taken, but the crimes are continuing, and this is what worries us", she said. "Major interventions are under way at all levels to prevent and fight against corruption, and this visit is intended to find solutions".

Meanwhile, the Nampula police report that one person died and three are missing when a boat overturned last Wednesday in the Tamole channel in Angoche district. There were 12 survivors.

At his weekly press briefing, the spokesperson for the Nampula Provincial Police Command, Zacarias Nacuti, said the police are investigating whether the boat that overturned had complied with all safety requirements, particularly as regards overcrowding.