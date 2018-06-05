4 June 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Corruption and Money-Laundering On Buchili's Agenda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Nampula,(Mozambique), 4 Jun (AIM) - High levels of corruption and money laundering are at the top of the agenda of the three day visit to the northern Mozambican province of Nampula that Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili began on Monday.

The director of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), Ana Maria Gemo, who is also Buchili's spokesperson, told AIM that Nampula province "shows the largest number of cases opened in the area of corruption, economic and financial crimes, and particularly money laundering".

She added that, despite preventive actions taken by the bodies of the administration of justice, the situation was tending to worsen.

As an example, Gemo cited the fact that, in the first quarter of this year alone, corruption cases were opened against the managers of 22 schools in the province.

"Measures are being taken, but the crimes are continuing, and this is what worries us", she said. "Major interventions are under way at all levels to prevent and fight against corruption, and this visit is intended to find solutions".

Meanwhile, the Nampula police report that one person died and three are missing when a boat overturned last Wednesday in the Tamole channel in Angoche district. There were 12 survivors.

At his weekly press briefing, the spokesperson for the Nampula Provincial Police Command, Zacarias Nacuti, said the police are investigating whether the boat that overturned had complied with all safety requirements, particularly as regards overcrowding.

Mozambique

Renamo Decides Its Coordinator Will Live in Gorongosa

Ossufo Momade, the interim coordinator of Mozambique's main opposition party, the rebel movement Renamo, will now live… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.