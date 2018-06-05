4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Judicial Officers Back to Work

Luanda — Judicial officers returned to work on Monday after a five-day strike. The post of issue of Identity Cards, registry offices, conservatories and notary services were full of people looking for service.

In Luanda province, hundreds of citizens have been looking for these services since the early hours of the morning, and were attended without any constraints.

This scenario was experienced in the 1st Registry Office, where the work was carried out normally, according to the notary-deputy head Sebastião Bamba Domingos.

The official said that in the morning, they provide services occasionally.

