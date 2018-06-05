4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 54-Year Old Woman Beaten to Death in Jamba

Lubango — A 54-year-old woman was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband, after arguing in the municipality of Jamba, southern Huíla province at last weekend.

This was told to Angop Monday in Lubango by the spokesman of the Provincial Command of the National Police, superintendent Carlos Alberto, saying that the crime occurred in Kwandja B ward , when the two after over drinking started arguing .

The alleged killer started beaten the woman with several blows on the head of the victim, who died minutes later.

The 63-year-old man, a peasant, was already detained.

