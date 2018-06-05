Nigeria: Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo to Star in Fantasy Adventure 'Come Away'

The story uses 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Peter Pan' as a jumping-off point, reimagining Peter and Alice as brother and sister.

Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo will star in the fantasy adventure Come Away, an imagined prequel to the classics Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

The movie imagines Peter and Alice as siblings before they went to Wonderland and Neverland. When their eldest brother dies in a tragic accident, they each try to save their parents, played by Jolie and Oyelowo, from their downward spirals of despair until finally they are forced to choose between home and imagination.

Brenda Chapman, who won an Oscar for her work on Pixar's Brave, will direct from a script by Marissa Kate Goodhill. Come Away will be Chapman's live-action directorial debut.

Leesa Kahn, James Spring and Andrea Keir will produce the feature, with Michelle Manning executive producing. Oyelowo will also produce through his Yoruba Saxon banner. The film is set to shoot in the U.K. and Los Angeles.

Come Away is being co-repped by UTA and Endeavor Content.

Jolie, who is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer, is currently working on Disney's Maleficent sequel and an adaptation of the children's story The One and Only Ivan.

Oyelowo will next be seen in Doug Liman's Chaos Walking. He is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate and Schreck Rose.