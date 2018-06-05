5 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Scrutinising 2018 Budget - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Government said President Muhammadu Buhari is reviewing the 2018 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the national Assembly.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with the President on Monday.

The National Assembly had last month passed the 2018 budget, increasing the proposal of N8.612 trillion presented by Buhari in December last year to N9.120 trillion.

The passed Appropriation Bill was transmitted to President Buhari penultimate Friday.

Asked why Buhari has not signed the budget, Udoma said, "The President is currently reviewing the budget, and as you know, we have a minimum window of 30 days.

"The president is currently reviewing it and as soon as he is through, he will sign it. That is what l can tell you for now."

Nigeria

Group Faults Human Rights Violation Allegation Against Military

The Executive Secretary of National Human Right Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu has said the Amnesty International (AI)… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.