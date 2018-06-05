Nigeria: Buhari Scrutinising 2018 Budget - Govt

The Federal Government said President Muhammadu Buhari is reviewing the 2018 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the national Assembly.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with the President on Monday.

The National Assembly had last month passed the 2018 budget, increasing the proposal of N8.612 trillion presented by Buhari in December last year to N9.120 trillion.

The passed Appropriation Bill was transmitted to President Buhari penultimate Friday.

Asked why Buhari has not signed the budget, Udoma said, "The President is currently reviewing the budget, and as you know, we have a minimum window of 30 days.

"The president is currently reviewing it and as soon as he is through, he will sign it. That is what l can tell you for now."