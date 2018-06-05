4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Teenager Found Hanged in Tree

Lubango — A 14-year-old teenager was found hanged on a tree in the municipality of Quipungo, southern Huíla province, said Monday in Lubango the spokesman for the Civil Protection and Fire Brigade, 3rd Deputy Chief, Inocêncio Hungulo.

The spokesman told Angop that the dead body of the teenager was rescued in a tree in his parents' House based in the village of Tchissonde.

He stated that the reasons for the hanging of the adolescent are still unknown, but are working in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Service in the locality to find out the cause, and whether it was murder or suicide.

