Kenya: Harambee Starlets Seek Early Advantage

The national women's football team are out to clinch a straight win at home when they face Equatorial Guinea in the first leg of the second round of qualifiers for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The match is set for Wednesday afternoon in Machakos and Harambee Starlets are determined to sink the Equatoguineans ahead of the return match scheduled for Saturday at the Estadio Nkoantoma de Bata stadium.

This is bound to be a tough encounter considering the fact that Equatorial Guinea are two-time African champions and Starlets will be required to give their best performance if they are to remain in the competition and conserve their hopes of making a second consecutive appearance at the continental stage.

The 26-woman team has been camping in Machakos for a week-and-a-half now, and coach David Ouma says he is satisfied with his team's perpetrations so far.

"We have had some good time together and although there are some minor improvements to be made especially with our midfielders, I can say that we are ready for the match.

"The players are responding well to training, they are fit and really looking forward to the match. What we want is to get a straight win at home so that we have an upper hand when we play the away match," he said.

This will be Kenya's second and final round of qualification, following their 1-0 aggregate win over the She Cranes of Uganda in the two-legged first round played in April.

Courtesy of their prime position in the Fifa World Women's rankings, the "Nzalang Nacional" were among four top teams in Africa given a bye in the first round of the competition alongside Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa.

Regardless of their performance in the competition however, they will not be eligible to participate in the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup due to a Fifa ban imposed on them by the world football governing outfit. The Kenyan team is largely comprised of players who did duty in the first round against Uganda, with notable inclusions being Vihiga Queens' attacker Teresa Engesha and Eldoret Falcons forward Janet Bundi, Oserian Ladies defender Anita Adongo and Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Awuor, who was part of the U-20 Women team last year.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Poline Atieno (Makolanders), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Maureen Shimuli (Wadadia), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga Queens)

Defenders:

Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian Ladies), Dorris Anyango (Spedag), Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Phelistus Kadari (Vihiga Queens), Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Anita Adongo (Oserian Ladies)

Midfielders:

Cheris Avilia (Spedag), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Sheryl Angachi (Gaspo Youth), Corazon Aquino (Vihiga Queens), Faith Kwamboka (Thika Queens), Caroline Anyango (Spedag)

Attackers:Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Neddy Atieno (Makolanders), Esse Akida (Spedag), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Teresa Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Mary Kinuthia (Gaspo Youth)