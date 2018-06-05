Kenya: Heavy Rains Expected From Monday - Weatherman

Heavy rainfall is expected in various parts of Rift Valley, Northern and Central Kenya regions in the next two days, starting Monday afternoon, according to weatherman.

Kenya Meteorological Department, in a statement, said heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected in the said areas and could result in flash floods.

The counties expected to be affected by the heavy downpour include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma and Baringo.

FLOODS

Others are Nakuru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang'a and Nyeri.

The weatherman has also advised urban dwellers to be on the lookout for potential floods.

"Residents in urban areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Keep to safer grounds until the flooding subsides. Flood water may suddenly appear in places where it hasn't rained heavily and can be deeper and faster than it looks," warns the weatherman.

LIGHTNING

The meteorological department urged residents of the affected areas to avoid walking in moving water or driving through it.

"Kenyans are advised to minimise exposure to lightning by not sheltering under trees and near grilled windows or walking in open fields," said the weatherman.

Residents of landslide prone areas such as Murang'a County have also been asked to remain alert.

DISPLACED

At least 100 people have died in the last four months and another 260,0000 displaced as a results of floods across the country with about 10 counties hit the most according to Ministry of Devolution and Kenya Red Cross statistics.

The worst hit counties include Tana River, Kilifi, Garissa, Wajir, Kisumu, Mandera, Isiolo, Turkana, Samburu, Baringo and Kajiado.