4 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Simba Through to SportPesa Super Cup Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Mureithi

Tanzania's Simba SC advanced to the semi-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup on Monday after a 3-2 post-match penalty win over home side Kariobangi Sharks at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

The teams had played out a goalless draw after 90 minutes forcing penalties to decide the last eight encounter.

Simba will meet Kakamega Homeboyz, who beat Young African 3-1 on Sunday, in the last four on Thursday.

Sharks becomes the first club from Kenya to bid goodbye the tournament, whose winner will pocket Sh3million and book a date with English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park in England next month.

Simba's French coach Pierre Lechantre congratulated his boys for a job well done.

“It was not easy to play a team like Sharks in such a bad pitch which disrupted our attacking pattern. I’m now going on a draw board to strategise on how to beat Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday,” said the Frenchman.

His Sharks counterpart William Muluya was a disappointed man after the match.

“We had two golden opportunities that could have made the difference. We failed to utilise such chances and we were punished through penalty kicks,” said coach Muluya.

The last quarter-final tie with pit Kenya's AFC Leopards against Singida of Tanzania on Tuesday.

Kenya

Odinga Firmly in Charge of the Opposition Party - Kalonzo

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by some Wiper legislators for him to take over as the official… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.