Kenya: Simba Through to SportPesa Super Cup Semis

Tanzania's Simba SC advanced to the semi-finals of the SportPesa Super Cup on Monday after a 3-2 post-match penalty win over home side Kariobangi Sharks at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

The teams had played out a goalless draw after 90 minutes forcing penalties to decide the last eight encounter.

Simba will meet Kakamega Homeboyz, who beat Young African 3-1 on Sunday, in the last four on Thursday.

Sharks becomes the first club from Kenya to bid goodbye the tournament, whose winner will pocket Sh3million and book a date with English Premier League side Everton at Goodison Park in England next month.

Simba's French coach Pierre Lechantre congratulated his boys for a job well done.

“It was not easy to play a team like Sharks in such a bad pitch which disrupted our attacking pattern. I’m now going on a draw board to strategise on how to beat Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday,” said the Frenchman.

His Sharks counterpart William Muluya was a disappointed man after the match.

“We had two golden opportunities that could have made the difference. We failed to utilise such chances and we were punished through penalty kicks,” said coach Muluya.

The last quarter-final tie with pit Kenya's AFC Leopards against Singida of Tanzania on Tuesday.