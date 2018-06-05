4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Riot Police Staff Told to Display More Responsibility

Benguela — The staff of Riot Police (PIR) in the southern Benguela province have been urged to focus on the principle of courage, determination and bravery.

The appeal was launched on Monday by PIR commander in Benguela, chief superintendent Miguel Gabriel Martinho, to mark 26th anniversary of the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the commander of the National Police, Commissioner Elias Livulo, the PIR senior officer called on the staff to step up their vigilance.

He spoke of the need to increase levels of discipline, boosting morale in cooperation with other forces, in order to quell the actions tend to disrupt the order and tranquility.

The chief superintendent also stressed the sector's commitment to academic and military training of the personnel.

Demonstration of force and parade have marked the event.

PIR were created on 04 June, 1992, during the visit by Pope John Paul II to Angola.

