4 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Angola Attends 61st Regional Meeting of UNWTO Africa Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abuja — Angola participates as from Monday in Abuja, Nigeria, at the 61st Regional Commission of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for Africa and the seminar on tourism statistics.

The Angolan delegation is chaired by the Minister of Tourism, Ângela Bragança, who landed early this afternoon in Nigerian capital.

The first expert-level session in which Angola is represented by the director of the International Exchange Office, Rosa Cruz and the director of the Planning and Statistics Studies Office, Mário Jacob dos Santos, runs under the motto "Tourism Statistics: a catalyst for the development".

On Tuesday, after the opening session there will be a ministerial dialogue on the theme of the importance of tourism statistics: "best measure for better management", which will be an interactive session in which participants will address the relevance of tourism statistics as a tool for the development of effective strategies for sustainability.

The ministerial session will also address the need to build a tourism statistics system and engage national players and institutional partnerships necessary to achieve its objectives.

The meeting will also reflect on the relevance of tourism statistics in the development of sound policies and strategies for the development of the sustainable tourism sector.

The 61st Regional Commission of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) is set to end Wednesday, June 6.

Africa

H.E President Hage Geingob receives African Excellence Award on Gender 2017

His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, will receive on June 05th, 2018, the African… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.