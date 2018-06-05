Africa: Angola Attends 61st Regional Meeting of UNWTO Africa Commission

Abuja — Angola participates as from Monday in Abuja, Nigeria, at the 61st Regional Commission of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for Africa and the seminar on tourism statistics.

The Angolan delegation is chaired by the Minister of Tourism, Ângela Bragança, who landed early this afternoon in Nigerian capital.

The first expert-level session in which Angola is represented by the director of the International Exchange Office, Rosa Cruz and the director of the Planning and Statistics Studies Office, Mário Jacob dos Santos, runs under the motto "Tourism Statistics: a catalyst for the development".

On Tuesday, after the opening session there will be a ministerial dialogue on the theme of the importance of tourism statistics: "best measure for better management", which will be an interactive session in which participants will address the relevance of tourism statistics as a tool for the development of effective strategies for sustainability.

The ministerial session will also address the need to build a tourism statistics system and engage national players and institutional partnerships necessary to achieve its objectives.

The meeting will also reflect on the relevance of tourism statistics in the development of sound policies and strategies for the development of the sustainable tourism sector.

The 61st Regional Commission of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) is set to end Wednesday, June 6.