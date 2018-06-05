Kenya: New Boys CBA Bag First Win, Nation FC on Cruise Control

Commercial Bank of Africa announced their arrival in the Left Foot Sports corporate football league at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Oracle Limited as Nation FC continued their winning ways in Division Five matches.

Faisal Odare scored CBA's match-winning goal in the 34th minute of the match played at the Highridge Primary School on Sunday.

In another Division Five match, Nation FC scored their second win of the championship by hammering General Electric 5-1 after leading 3-0 at the break.

Two goals each by Titus "Tito" Mbithi and Joseph "Pogba" Wasike, along with Isaac Ochieng's opening goal saw a much-changed Nation FC home and dry.

Nation FC rested most of the first team players who had cruised to victory in Saturday's day-long StarTimes Inter Media "World Cup" at Upper Hill School, giving the reserves some play time.

"We are fortunate to have a good depth of players and that's why we managed to rest most of the side and still score a convincing victory," said Nation FC captain Allan Munga.

In other Division Five games, Select One hit Letshego 8-0, South C Academy won 1-0 against Manarat FC and Tradewinds Training Academy triumphed 4-0 over Ecobank.

Villarreal lost 1-0 to Bamburi and Zamara won 2-0 against Allianz Insurance.

Madaraka FC were winners in Division One after seeing off Schindler FC 3-0 while Bethel FC A won 2-1 against Nyayo FC.

The tournament's matches are played on alternate Sunday afternoon with a similar programme being organized by Left Foot Sports in Mombasa.

Collated Left Foot Sports League Nairobi results last weekend:

Division One: Bethel FC A 2 Nyayo FC 1; Madaraka FC 3 Schindler 0;

Division Two: Disciples 1 ICJ Tremors 0; Toyota Kenya 1 All Saints Cathedral 1; Bethel FC B 1 Saad Advocates 0;

Division Three: Methodist Guest House 0 Oilibya FC 2; Red Catalans 2 DGM Matrix FC 0; One Africa Logistics 1 Lavington United Church 2; Nyayo Kingdom Champions 1 Liaison Group 1

Division Five: Nation Media Group 5 General Electric 1; Selecta One 8 Letshego 0; South C Academy 1 Manarat FC 0; Tradewinds Training Academy 4 Ecobank 0; Villareal 0 Bamburi Cement 1; CBA LTD 1 Oracle Ltd 0; Zamara 2 Allianz Insurance 0.