Agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb wants state-owned entities and government departments to procure products locally to boost growth and create jobs.

!Naruseb, who was speaking at the official handover of the renovated Outapi abattoir, said if this were done localisation would be a game-changer for Namibia as it would reignite the local economy.

He said the government was committed to creating a market for cattle in the northern communal areas, which was why the abattoir was upgraded.

The abattoir at Eenhana was 95% complete and would be handed over at the end of July.

The minister also said his ministry would name and shame those who refused to buy local products.

"If you spend government resources to acquire products, make sure you have exhausted the options of purchasing locally produced [goods]. We will name and shame you if you don't buy locally," !Naruseb stressed.

The same principle, !Naruseb said, was applied in the US through legislation. He was referring to the Buy America Act of 1933 that required all US state entities to buy local products.

"Why should the government spend money to renovate facilities yet we are allergic to buy from those facilities? Why should we be shy to put Namibia first? We should not allow ourselves to become our enemies," he said.

There was no benefit if the products were imported, !Naruseb said, adding there should be strong local content requirements in government's procurement programmes and that if SoEs adopted this principle, local content would enable competition and grow the economy.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala said the Outapi abattoir would open up a market for subsistence farmers and add value to livestock in the region, which is estimated to have over 300 000 head of cattle.

Endjala shared !Naruseb's sentiments and said the beef produced at the abattoir should be consumed locally and by government entities.

The governor also took a swipe at business people whom he said paid subsistence farmers less for their livestock than what they paid commercial farmers.

"The same amount that you pay on the other side [of the 'red line'], you should pay here. This will allow farmers to be eager to sell.

Grazing space is also dwindling as development is taking place," Endjala said.

The construction of the Outapi abattoir started in February 2012, and the facility was supposed to be completed in January 2013. The Eenhana and Outapi abattoirs cost N$25 million each.

According to 2011 estimates by the Directorate of Veterinary Services, there were about 1,6 million cattle in the northern communal areas at the time.

However, northern communal farmers remain without access to a formal market, since the closure of the Oshakati and Katima Mulilo abattoirs - which were operated by Meatco - in 2016 due to high operating costs.