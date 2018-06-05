South Africa: Guns N' Roses to Perform One Show Only in South Africa

For the first time in the history of Guns N' Roses, the international rock icons will perform one show only in South Africa at the world renowned FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 November 2018.

Tickets are on-sale beginning 7 June at 09:00 local time at www.bigconcerts.co.za and Computicket.

Discovery Card holders 48-hour pre-sale starts 5 June at 09:00 local time. More information at www.discovery.co.za.

Channel24 and 947 are proud partners of the tour.

Guns N' Roses and their unstoppable and massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continues to dominate the rock music world in 2018 and beyond with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy's Firenze Rocks and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting.

They are also playing 7 dates across Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi.

Produced by Live Nation, the first European leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour sold over 1 million tickets in 2017 to their widespread fanbase, becoming the year's most successful tour and proving beyond a doubt that the attitude, spirit and influence of both Guns N' Roses and the rock & roll genre are as strong as ever.

Since it kicked off in 2016, the Not In This Lifetime Tour has performed an exhilarating 149 shows to over 5 200 000 fans around the world.

Guns N' Roses' are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

GUNS N' ROSES - NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR 2018

When: 29 November

Where: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Tickets: On sale from 7 June at www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Price: R515 - R1540

VIP Packages:

1. EARLY ENTRY PACKAGE - R3995

- Standing ticket in the Golden Circle- Early entry before everyone else- Crowd-free merchandise shopping - Souvenir laminate- Limited edition VIP gift pack- Priority check-in and entrance- Onsite check-in staff

2. GOLD HOT SEAT PACKAGE - R2995

- Top priced seated ticket nearest to the stage- Souvenir laminate- Limited edition VIP gift pack- Priority check-in and entrance- Onsite check-in staff

Source: Channel24