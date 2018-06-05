Namibia: Fatal Stabbing Leads to 20-Year Jail Term

A man convicted of murdering someone by stabbing him with a knife at Okahandja almost six years ago has been sent to prison for 20 years in the Windhoek Regional Court last week.

Namibians must be reminded that violence does not pay, magistrate Ileni Velikoshi commented when he sentenced 35-year-old Jan van der Vyfer to a 20-year prison term last Thursday.

"We cannot be a society of primitive individuals who readily resort to extreme bouts of violence at the slightest excuse," the magistrate said. "This court will not allow a situation where people resort to violence, provoked or not, to then go about killing each other."

Van der Vyfer denied during his trial that he committed the stabbing that claimed the life of 20-year-old Abnel Taapopi Jesaja Angula, at Okahandja during the night of 3 to 4 August 2012. However, with two witnesses having implicated Van der Vyfer during the trial - and one of those witnesses being a friend of Van der Vyfer - the magistrate concluded that his denial of responsibility could not help him escape a conviction.

The magistrate also reasoned that the nature of the stab wound that ended Angula's life showed Van der Vyfer "must have used excessive force and great determination", which showed that he intended to cause Angula's death and the magistrate convicted Van der Vyfer of murder committed with a direct intention to kill.

The stabbing happened after Van der Vyfer was involved in an altercation with people at a bar in the Nau-Aib area of Okahandja.

During the clash at the bar, Van der Vyfer was stabbed in the forehead while a man who had earlier slapped Van der Vyfer's sister was also stabbed in the forehead.

Angula was not involved in that fight, but he was also at the bar at the time, the court heard during the trial.

A witness who was with Angula at the bar testified that he told Angula they should get away from the scene when he saw the man involved in the fight with Van der Vyfer flee from the bar with the man's brother.

Both that witness and a witness who was a friend of Van der Vyfer testified that they saw Van der Vyfer chasing Angula and stabbing him when he caught up with him. Van der Vyfer's friend also told the court Van der Vyfer had threatened to kill him if he told the court the truth, the magistrate recounted in his judgement last week.

Angula was stabbed in the left side of his chest. A doctor who carried out a post-mortem examination on his body later recorded he had a wound that was 65 millimetres long and at least 14 centimetres deep in his chest.

Angula paid with his life for the sins of someone he may not even have known, magistrate Velikoshi remarked during the sentencing.

He also commented that Van der Vyfer - a first-time offender at the age of 35 and a father of six children - did not show any remorse during the trial, but instead persisted in professing his innocence and blamed his friends for testifying against him after he was found guilty. Flora Gaes represented Van der Vyfer. Public prosecutor Erastus Hatutale represented the state.