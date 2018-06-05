5 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Officers Get Training in Fighting Wildlife Crimes

The American embassy, in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, is conducting a wildlife crime scene investigation course (CSI) for Namibian law enforcement agents and environment and tourism officials.

The course commenced in the capital yesterday, and will end on Friday.

Participants will be trained in processing scenes and handling evidence associated with wildlife crimes.

In a speech read on his behalf, Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga said the course will equip officers with effective knowledge to protect Namibian wildlife.

"This will enable them to effectively collect evidence from scenes and properly investigate cases to ensure the successful conviction of offenders," he stated.

US ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson pointed out that wildlife crimes threaten Namibia's security, economic prosperity, long-standing conservation efforts, human health and the rule of law.

"Wildlife trafficking also emboldens transnational organised crime elements, facilitating trafficking in other illicit goods and providing illegal revenue to further a variety of criminal enterprises," she added.

Participants will also receive advanced CSI equipment at the end of the course to aid them in future poaching investigations.

