South Africa: Land - We All Need to Act Before It Is Too Late

analysis

There has never been a riper time for a true economic Codesa than now.

The land debate in South Africa is exposing so much about the country's departure from being a "Rainbow Nation". What was once Nelson Mandela's dream is now a living nightmare for the country. The current land discourse that is permeating all fabrics of society - from Parliament, to church sermons - has awoken even the snakes that have been in hibernation for the last decade. Land has become the kitchen table conversation in so many South African homes.

Imperative questions of which land will be expropriated and who the beneficiaries of that land will be remain unanswered. The idea of land ownership represents different things for different groups in the country. For white South Africans, since colonialism and systematically entrenched during Apartheid, it has and remains an instrument of power and a means of wealth creation. For black South Africans the idea of land ownership went from representing prosperity to now representing access, inclusion, and...