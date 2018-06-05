South Africa Has All Legislative and Policy Tools for Land Redistribution - Politics, Patronage and Governance Paralysis Have Made It Impossible So Far

There is much noise around land expropriation without compensation, including from the self-serving bands of politicians gearing up for the 2019 elections. The blunt reality is that the legislative and policy tools for land redistribution, restitution and reform to redress landlessness and inequality have existed for most of democratic South Africa. That little, if anything, has taken root has more to do with competing political interests, patronage networks and governance paralysis.

Land is complex. It is a vortex of deep-seated lingering pain among black South Africans arising from colonial and apartheid dispossession and loss - and the fundamental need for social justice alongside constitutional imperatives of redress - but also power politicking and patronage. It is steeped in clashing economic interests, with those already holding power, be they white farmers or traditional leaders, enjoying a leveraged position to maintain privileges, and also the blunt reality of 21st century financial services based on loans against assets, mortgages and lasting liabilities.

The governing ANC, coming from its land consultative workshop in late May 2018 into a subsequent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that approved the workshop resolutions, acknowledged that more needed to be...